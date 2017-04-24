The middle-class isn't just shrinking, it's changing in one key way

Here's how much you need to earn to be considered middle class in the biggest cities of the U.S. Tuesday, 28 Mar 2017 | 11:14 AM ET | 00:52

Male workers still predominate at the top of the income scale, too:

Growth at the bottom, and to a smaller extent the top, came at the expense of the middle. Between 1975 and 2016, the share of young men with incomes in the middle ($30,000 to $59,999) fell from 49 percent to 35 percent, while the share at the very top ($100,000 or more) grew from three percent to eight percent.

As young men drift to the extremes, women are taking over the middle.

The report states that "young women have made considerable economic gains ... The share of young women who earned $60,000 or more grew from about two percent to 13 percent — a minority, but still a sizable change." Though in part because the men at the top still make so much more, young women's median incomes remain "$11,000 lower than the income of young men."

Women of all ages still hold many fewer of the most highly paid jobs. According to BLS data, there are a handful of jobs in which women make at least $1,300 a week, but as CNBC reported this year in honor of Equal Pay Day, "In the most lucrative professions, women make up less than 30 percent in each role."