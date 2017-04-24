This robot suitcase follows you around on your travels

This robotic companion, TravelMate, lives up to its name. It's an autonomous suitcase that follows you around on your travels — you don't need to hold or carry it. Tied to your smartphone, it matches your speed and can navigate around large crowds without bumping into anyone.

The suitcase is TSA compliant, and has a GPS chip so you'll know where your luggage is at all times. It also comes with a USB port for charging electronics on the go. The battery life isn't quite long enough for an international flight — it lasts about 4 hours. But if the battery dies there's always the option of using the TravelMate like a regular suitcase.