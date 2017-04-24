Watch: Obama makes first public appearance since leaving office

[The stream is slated to start at noon, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance Monday since leaving office three months ago.

The 44th U.S. president will speak about "community organizing and civic engagement" at the University of Chicago to start a string of appearances, according to his press office.

He is not expected to address the policies of his successor, President Donald Trump, even as Trump continues his efforts to reverse the key remnants of Obama's time in office, according to The New York Times.

Obama has taken a vacation since leaving office in January, almost entirely avoiding the divisive first months of Trump's administration. He did, through a spokesman, back nationwide protests against Trump's executive order restricting travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries in late January.