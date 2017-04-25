How you can make six figures working from your local coffee shop

More and more, companies are popping up that are completely virtual, meaning their entire team telecommutes 100 percent of the time. According to Flexjobs.com, the number of virtual companies in the United States has grown from 26 in 2014 to 125 in 2016. The reason: huge benefits, such as real estate savings, broader access to talent pools, better retention and a more engaged, loyal and productive workforce.



It's no wonder in the United States, telecommuting has grown 103 percent over the last decade; by 2020 it is projected that 50 percent of people will work remotely.

But it's not only the companies that are benefiting. When it comes to job satisfaction, people who work remotely, even just one day a week, are 48 percent more likely to rate their job satisfaction 10 out of 10 on the happiness scale, according to a recent survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers. The top reasons: fewer interruptions from colleagues, fewer distractions, reduced stress from commuting, less meetings and minimal office politics — which results in higher productivity overall.

According to Flexjobs, the top industries for virtual companies are computer/IT, HR/recruiting and education. Other industries include accounting, health, law, marketing, nonprofit, news/media, sports and travel. And many of the jobs command a six-figure salary.

Here's a list of companies created by Remote.co that are on the leading edge of this trend. The best news: They are hiring right now.