Apple's new store in Dubai is one of the first of a complete retail overhaul — one that will make Apple the new Starbucks, Angela Ahrendts, Apple's senior vice president of retail, told "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday.

The new store format will have spaces for classes and meetings, new screens and hardware and "Genius groves," a tree-lined area where the " Genuis Bar" once was. In addition to traditional IT services, creative professionals like photographers will also be on-site, Ahrendts said.

It comes as Apple's services business — including the App Store, Apple Music and Apple Care — have become a faster-growing source of money than the flagship iPhone.

Ahrendts said that critics of CEO Tim Cook who fixate on whether iPhone sales are slowing

"probably don't really know the company that well."