Apple's new store in Dubai is one of the first of a complete retail overhaul — one that will make Apple the new Starbucks, Angela Ahrendts, Apple's senior vice president of retail, told "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday.
Tweet: We're getting ready for our newest store in UAE by celebrating local artists and entrepreneurs. Excited for Apple Dubai Mall!
The new store format will have spaces for classes and meetings, new screens and hardware and "Genius groves," a tree-lined area where the "
It comes as Apple's services business — including the App Store, Apple Music and Apple Care — have become a faster-growing source of money than the flagship iPhone.
Ahrendts said that critics of CEO Tim Cook who fixate on whether iPhone sales are slowing
"probably don't really know the company that well."
"Tim talks a lot