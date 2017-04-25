Consumers' assessment of current economic conditions fell in April, as fewer people believe business conditions are "good," according to the latest data from The Conference Board.

The Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 120.3 in April, while economists were expecting the index to only fall to 122.9 for the month, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

The closely monitored index last hit 125.6 in March, its highest level since December 2000. Prior to that, the index stood at 116.1 in February.



"Consumer confidence ... still remains at strong levels," Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators at The Conference Board, said in a statement on Tuesday. "Consumers assessed current business conditions and, to a lesser extent, the labor market less favorably [in April] than in March."

"Looking ahead, consumers were somewhat less optimistic about the short-term outlook for business conditions, employment and income prospects," Franco added.