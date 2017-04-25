AT&T reported quarterly earnings that met analysts' expectations on Tuesday, but revenue disappointed.

Here's how the company did compared to what Wall Street was expecting, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates:

EPS: 74 cents vs. 74 cents expected

Revenue: $39.37 billion vs. $40.53 billion expected

Those figures compare to the 72 cents a share on revenue of $40.5 billion that AT&T reported in the year ago quarter.

The company said it saw record-low equipment sales in wireless, which contributed to the year-over-year drop in revenue.

The company's shares were last up over 1 percent in extended-trading.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson acknowledged the telecommunication giant's intention for a 5G rollout.

"The strategic moves we've made over the last few months to expand our wireless capacity and fortify our 5G leadership will be felt for years to come," Stephenson said in the report.

The Street is anxiously looking toward the Dallas-based company's quarterly report after Verizon's miss on earnings last week. AT&T is expected to report wireless subscriber losses amid the intensified competition between wireless companies.

Until earlier today, AT&T was on course to acquire Straight Path Communications for $1.6 billion dollars as the telecommunication company's latest push ahead of a 5G rollout, the next generation of high-speed wireless services. However, Straight Path Communications said earlier today that it received an offer from a "multi-national telecommunications company" that topped AT&T's. The telecom company will have 5 days to respond.

Investors will also be hearing for AT&T to reveal how many subscribers it's been able to attract to DirecTV Now, the pay-TV streaming service launched in late November as a way to combat the decline in cable- and pay-TV subscriptions.

As of their Monday close, shares of AT&T have dropped 6.2 percent so far this year.

