Drake is the real winner in the battle between Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T

AT&T and T-Mobile may be declaring victory among the mobile carriers this earnings season, but the real winner is another group entirely: Drake fans.

All three major wireless carriers saw less adjusted revenue than expected during the latest quarter, with AT&T reporting results on Tuesday and T-Mobile a day earlier. But as they roll out unlimited data plans to compete, consumers are using more bandwidth than ever — a boon to artists like Drake.

T-Mobile sees data volumes growing about 40 percent year-over-year, technology chief Neville Ray told analysts on a conference call, with operating chief G. Michael Sievert adding that "the era of the data bucket is over." AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson noted that unlimited data plans increase mobile video usage and "made an already competitive market even more so."

Verizon said last week that the launch of Verizon Unlimited helped stem customer losses toward the end of the quarter, noting that LTE data traffic increased 57 percent over the prior year in the first quarter.