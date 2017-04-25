Cars are sitting on the lot longer, even as dealers sweeten their offers

If your local auto dealer is starting to look a little worried, there's a good reason.

New analysis by J.D. Power and LMC Automotive shows it's taking longer for dealers to sell new vehicles. That's despite them substantially ramping up incentives meant to sweeten their offer.

"While [the] industry retail sales pace remains high, it is being powered by elevated levels of incentive spending which pose a serious threat to the long-term health of the industry," Deirdre Borrego, senior vice president of automotive data and analytics at J.D. Power, said.

The latest numbers from showrooms are not pretty. Through April 16, the average incentive for a new vehicle was $3,499 — a record for the month, according to the report. The previous record of $3,393 was set in April 2009.

Nearly four months into the year, the total value of incentives used to sell new vehicles has increased $1.9 billion to $16.4 billion — up 13 percent from the same time a year ago.