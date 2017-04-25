The Apple Watch turned 2, but there might not be a lot to celebrate

According to a new survey, individuals who did not already own Apple's smartwatch were unenthusiastic about buying one anytime soon, while just 8 percent of those surveyed said they planned to make the purchase.

A total of 1,339 consumers were polled by market research platform Fluent for the survey.

"Customer excitement for the Apple Watch has plateaued since hitting the market in 2015. Only current owners think it's a great product, but nearly half of them don't plan on upgrading," a Fluent spokeswoman said in an email.

Meanwhile, 15 percent of of iPhone users answered that they would purchase an Apple Watch while only 5 percent of Android owners said they would do the same.

In comparison, 42 percent of consumers who already owned an Apple Watch said they would buy the device next year.