There's one super simple product I've added to my house that seems to impress visitors every time they stop by: Smart lights.

You don't have to be a brainiac to install your own smart lights, and controlling them with your smartphone or voice is as simple as owning the right products. Here's a quick guide to adding your own smart light bulbs to your house. Also, as a side note, this guide can help get you most of the way (or all the way) for getting your bulbs up and running for control through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, too, though for the sake of simplicity we're sticking with Apple's Siri.

Don't worry, it's not as hard as it sounds.