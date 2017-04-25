How a tech entrepreneur ran a 7-figure business from a bus he lived on with a wife and 3 kids

Brandon Trebitowski was living and working out of a 2,100-square-foot house with his wife and three young kids in a suburb of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Then the family sold, donated or threw away almost everything they owned to live out of a converted school bus for five months.
All the while, Trebitowski, now 31, was running his software development company, Pixegon. He launched his own software development company at 27 years old and, in 2015, he rebranded and consolidated as Pixegon. The software development company has hired 10 engineers and did $1.3 million in revenue in 2016.