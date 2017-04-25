How a tech entrepreneur ran a 7-figure business from a bus he lived on with a wife and 3 kids

At first the idea was to renovate the bus for long-distance traveling. But the family, increasingly enamored with the bus, decided they wanted to try living small. They sold their house and lived full-time on the bus from October through February of this year as they traveled the Pacific Northwest.

Towards the end of the five months on the road, Trebitowski launched a second venture, Parallax Code Academy, a 12-week bootcamp to teach working professionals how to code. He's still in the process of getting it off the ground.

"We really went over the top minimalist"

The Trebitowskis took downsizing seriously.

"We really went over the top minimalist. We sold, donated, or gave away every single possession we had except for what we could fit on that bus so everything we owned fit inside of that bus we took on the road with us," Brandon says. "It was just a good fresh start."