"Lumber is about 10-15 percent of the sticks and bricks cost of a house," said Buck Horne, vice president of equity research in housing and real estate at Raymond James. Horne notes, however, that a lot of the tariff's impact was already baked into market expectations over the past few months, so lumber costs should not go up much more. That said, builders are already facing big cost challenges.

"The materials prices are adding another layer to the surge in the replacement costs of housing. Labor shortages continue. Finished lot prices are inflating in high single digits. Lumber is one component, but we're also seeing gypsum drywall higher and concrete and cement," added Horne, who estimates that the cost to build a single-family home is rising at up to 9 percent.

Builders are going to have to offset that with higher prices, perhaps raising them 3 to 5 percent. The median sale price of a newly built home in March rose just 1 percent compared with a year ago. This is likely because builders are still leery of a spike in mortgage rates. They were hit hard in 2013, when rates rose on the so-called taper tantrum, and buyers pulled back.

Pulte, an Atlanta-based homebuilder that reported quarterly earnings Tuesday, noted a drop in demand for its entry-level homes. That is likely due to weakening affordability amid a severe shortage of homes for sale, both new and existing. The shortage is exacerbated by higher construction costs.

Gene Myers, a homebuilder in Denver, said he could be constructing twice as many homes if the costs for land and labor were not so high.

"Most of the materials that we use are global commodities, so anything that affects the free flow of those commodities across borders will have a price effect," said Myers, who is concerned that the labor issue also will get worse under President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Even though demand for housing is high, the short supply has pushed prices to new peaks; that is sidelining buyers, especially first-time buyers, who are usually a huge driver of home sales.