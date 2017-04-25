Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales sets up ad-free Wikitribune site to tackle fake news

Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia, is to launch Wikitribune, a news site aiming to tackle the idea that "the news is broken and we can fix it," in the face of problems that Facebook and others have had in curbing the spread of false information.

The site will be run by journalists as well as a community of volunteers who will verify stories, Wales said in a video posted on the Wikitribune site today.

"Because ads are cheap, competition for clicks is fierce and low quality news sources are everywhere," he explained in the video.

"Social media, where most people get their news these days, is literally designed to show us what we want to see, to confirm our biases and to keep us clicking at all costs. It fundamentally breaks the news. The truth is, on the internet, no one is guarding the gate. So it's time to rethink the gatekeeper."