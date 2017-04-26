Bank of Japan’s waiting game set to continue

The Bank of Japan was widely expected to stand pat when it announces the outcome of its policy-setting meeting later on Thursday.

"The yen depreciation seen since the first round of the French election has been a relief for the BOJ and we expect it to stay on the side-lines," Nomura said in a note earlier this week, adding that it didn't expect the yen to move much if the outcome were as expected.

"The BOJ policy framework could still benefit from any external tailwind, but for the time being, the bank needs to be patient before the wind shifts further."

But Nomura added that the BOJ may lower its fiscal 2017 inflation forecast to 1.3 percent from January's forecast of 1.5 percent, but with the forecast already more optimistic than the market consensus, the investment bank didn't expect the change would spur expectations for more policy easing.

The central bank has been pursuing a yield-curve control policy, introduced at its late-September meeting.