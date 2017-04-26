    ×

    Bank of Japan’s waiting game set to continue

    • The Bank of Japan was widely expected to stand pat when it announces the outcome of its policy-setting meeting later on Thursday.
    • Some analysts expected the BOJ might lower its inflation forecast.
    Will the BOJ revise its outlook?
    "The yen depreciation seen since the first round of the French election has been a relief for the BOJ and we expect it to stay on the side-lines," Nomura said in a note earlier this week, adding that it didn't expect the yen to move much if the outcome were as expected.

    "The BOJ policy framework could still benefit from any external tailwind, but for the time being, the bank needs to be patient before the wind shifts further."

    But Nomura added that the BOJ may lower its fiscal 2017 inflation forecast to 1.3 percent from January's forecast of 1.5 percent, but with the forecast already more optimistic than the market consensus, the investment bank didn't expect the change would spur expectations for more policy easing.

    The central bank has been pursuing a yield-curve control policy, introduced at its late-September meeting.

    The BOJ had set its target yield for the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond at around zero percent, and it has been willing to intervene to keep the benchmark yield in line with its target.

    That theoretically means the BOJ can buy fewer bonds as it would only need to time its purchases for when the yield curve moves away from its target. That would help ease concerns that the central bank, which already owns more than 40 percent of all JGBs by value, would run out of bonds to buy as it continued with its planned 80 trillion yen (around $697.87 billion) annual pace of expansion of its monetary base.

    The BOJ has taken essentially a "whatever it takes" stance on boosting inflation, saying it would maintain an easy stance until inflation exceeded its target of 2 percent "in a stable manner."

    At its previous meeting in January, the BOJ raised its economic growth forecasts, to 1.5 percent, from 1.3 percent for fiscal 2017, and for fiscal 2018, it raised its forecast to 1.1 percent, from 0.9 percent. In January, the central bank said it expected inflation to rise to around its target of 2 percent around fiscal 2018.

    Japan's economy grew 1.2 percent annualized in the October-to-December quarter, according to revised data released last month, but that was still below the 1.6 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

    —By CNBC.Com's Leslie Shaffer; Follow her on Twitter @LeslieShaffer1

