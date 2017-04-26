Banking to become open and a utility says FinTech chief

"Banking is the last vertically integrated sector left, but it is the next utility to face change," said Michael Laven, CEO of the financial technology (FinTech) firm Currency Cloud, said on Tuesday.

"Every other utility has been privatized and commoditized. (Telecom operator) BT might provide the rails but every other phone company can use their infrastructure in the U.K.," said Laven, head of the foreign exchange (FX) online payment specialist, during a panel discussion at the 2017 SWIFT Business Forum that was focused on the transformation of banking by technology.

"If you press the plus sign on your phone you can call anywhere in the world instantly, at a price that is falling," said Laven. "That is the direction of travel for banking. Frictionless, fast payments are becoming a reality."

Fellow panelist Richard Martin, global head of product management at Barclays, agreed. He added that in this environment, "excellence and service will be the future differentiators" and candidly admitted that some market share in the cross-border FX payments had been lost due to newcomers such as Currency Cloud.

The consumer end of the market in particular is vulnerable due to the lower prices that technology-enabled firms can often offer due to their lower operating costs and lack of legacy IT, which is expensive to maintain and inflexible. Banks tend to offer more competitive corporate pricing in order to keep their high volume and value business with large multinational companies that transact millions of payments annually.



According to Mark Buitenhek, global head of transaction services at Dutch bank ING, technology; increased customer service expectations; and regulation are the key interconnected forces driving the present transformation of banking.

In the U.K., for instance, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Open Banking initiative mandates that banks must make standardized product and reference data available to authorized third parties in order to increase competition and service. With customer consent, U.K. banks will also have to provide secure access to specific current accounts by 2018, enabling others to read the transaction data and initiate payments.

The information will be shared through an open Application Programming Interface (API) framework, which the U.K. regulator says will prioritize customer protection. An Open Banking Implementation Entity will develop API standards to allow two different pieces of software from different financial institutions (FIs) to interact and exchange data.