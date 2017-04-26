Bitcoin marches towards all-time high as SEC gives potential second shot to Winklevoss ETF

Last month, the SEC denied an application by the Winklevoss twins to list the ETF, which would have made it the first product of its kind in the U.S. for bitcoin. The proposal involves listing the ETF on the Bats BZX exchange, one of the largest U.S. equities market operator.

Bats filed a notice of petition to review the SEC decision which has now been accepted. It means the SEC will look into its initial decision to reject the ETF.

"The Commission hereby establishes that any party to the action or other person may file a written statement in support of or in opposition to the Disapproval Order on or before May 15, 2017," the SEC said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

Traders are hoping that this at least opens the doors to the ETF getting a second shot at being approved.

"The news of the review has definitely excited speculators, although it's unclear if this will alter the SEC's decision. So the gains in the last 24 hours may be temporary," Thomas Glucksmann, head of marketing at regulated cryptocurrency trading platform Gatecoin, told CNBC via email.