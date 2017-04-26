Bitcoin marches towards all-time high as SEC gives potential second shot to Winklevoss ETF

Bitcoin has risen around 2 percent in the past day, pushing towards its all-time high on renewed hope that U.S. regulators could approve a key trading product for the cryptocurrency.
The price of Bitcoin against the dollar stood at around $1281.17 during mid-morning trade in London, according to CoinDesk data, up from $1251.46 a day ago.
Optimism in the market has come from an announcement in the U.S. that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reviewing its decision to reject a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposed by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.