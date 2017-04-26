Cramer to Trump: Your 15% corporate tax rate won't make us any richer

President Donald Trump's tax plan will be a big win for small businesses and investors, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday, but added he has no high expectations that it will make America richer.

"It's not as significant as the president thinks it is," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "Look, corporations are flush with cash. What they'll do is buy back stocks and dividends, which is great for the 50 percent of people who own stocks."

He added, "I don't want to have any illusions that this corporate tax cut is going to make it so we're richer, OK? It's just not."

At an event hosted by The Hill on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed that the Trump administration's tax plan will call for a reduction in the corporate tax rate to 15 percent.

Mnuchin said the tax plan would be "the biggest tax cut and the largest tax reform in the history of our country," and said he wants "to move as fast as we can" on passing the bill.

The promise of a major tax overhaul and looser regulations by the president partly fueled stock market gains in the months after Trump's election. Trump is expected to announce his tax plan later Wednesday.

U.S. stocks opened mixed on Wednesday as traders awaited the much-anticipated details.