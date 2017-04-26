Man livestreams murder of baby daughter on Facebook before committing suicide

A Thai man broadcast a video of himself killing his baby daughter on Facebook then committing suicide, with the content reportedly being available to view for 24 hours before being taken down. The social media giant is under mounting pressure to deal with inappropriate posts.
The footage showed Wuttisan Wongtalay hanging his daughter by the neck from the rooftop of a building in Phuket, a popular vacation destination, Reuters reported. Wongtalay then killed himself but this part was not broadcast.
Users could view the video of the murder on Wongtalay's Facebook page for 24 hours from Monday before it was taken down around 5 p.m. Bangkok, according to Reuters.
"This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim. There is absolutely no place for content of this kind on Facebook and it has now been removed," a spokesperson for the U.S. technology firm said in a statement released to several media outlets.