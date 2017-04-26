    How to use a new Google Maps feature to help you find your parked car

    CNBC: Google Maps parking feat
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Google has officially rolled out a new feature to Google Maps on iOS and Android that will help you find your parked car.

    Google already offers automatic parking location detection in some cases (I've noticed it works when it wants to) so you may have seen it before. Now it's easier to control manually, complete with notes about exactly where you left your car.

    The days of walking around a parking lot and trying to set off your alarm just to find your car are over. Here's how to use the new Google, just make sure you have the latest version installed first.


    • When you park your car, open Google Maps and tap the blue dot that shows your current location. Then tap the “Save your parking” option. Google Maps will save your spot on the map, complete with an indication that “You parked here.”


      CNBC: Google Maps Android
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Tap the blue bar that says “Parking location” to edit the location of your car, add notes (maybe the level and spot in the parking garage where you parked) or even how much time is left on a meter. You can also add photos to help you remember where you parked.


      CNBC: Google Maps Android 2
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • That’s it! There’s even an option to share your location with friends, just tap the share button. Maybe your significant other needs to know where the car is at the train station, for example.


      CNBC: Google Maps Android 3
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

