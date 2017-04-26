How to use a new Google Maps feature to help you find your parked car

Google has officially rolled out a new feature to Google Maps on iOS and Android that will help you find your parked car.

Google already offers automatic parking location detection in some cases (I've noticed it works when it wants to) so you may have seen it before. Now it's easier to control manually, complete with notes about exactly where you left your car.

The days of walking around a parking lot and trying to set off your alarm just to find your car are over. Here's how to use the new Google, just make sure you have the latest version installed first.