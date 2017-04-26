Nasdaq CEO sees more upside after the 6,000 milestone

The Nasdaq composite's run to 6,000 is thanks in part to President Donald Trump and less uncertainty abroad, Nasdaq President and CEO Adena Friedman told CNBC on Wednesday.

Friedman said the European landscape seems to have a bit more certainty going into the rest of the year, apparently referring to results of the first round of the French election in which far-right Marine Le Pen finished second.

"But also, of course, the administration is driving some interesting policy proposals particularly around tax," Friedman said on "Squawk Box."

On Tuesday, the Nasdaq soared above 6,000 for the first time ever after solid quarterly earnings reports from several large-cap companies in addition to investors zeroing in on the potential release of an outline to tax reform.

The promise of a major tax overhaul and looser regulations by the president partly fueled stock market gains in the months after Trump's election. Trump is expected to announce his tax plan later Wednesday.

Friedman's comment came as the Nasdaq released its mixed first-quarter earnings results. The company posted $1.10 per share on revenue of $583 million. Wall Street expected earnings of $1.06 a share on revenue of $594.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Nasdaq also announced a 19 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to 38 cents and said it repurchased $156 million of its common stock in the first quarter.

Friedman said going into the second quarter the Nasdaq continues to see a nice pipeline of companies wanting to go public.