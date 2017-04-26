If a company isn't prepared to stump up the six-figure sum it might need to pay for a celebrity endorsement on Instagram, no matter: businesses can now work with a growing community of "micro influencers," people who have 10,000 to 100,000 followers on social media and the power to reach niche audiences.
These are people likely to have a day job, but who use their social media following as a side project, getting paid by brands to promote products or services to followers. And now, companies don't even need to have direct contact with those less-followed: platforms such as Hashoff, Indahash and Neoreach broker deals with companies and link them to micro influencers, who then create posts on Instagram or other networks incorporating the brand.
But research by Hashoff sent to CNBC this week suggests that brands' relationships with mid-tier stars are in their infancy: only 14 percent of influencers have been working with brands for more than two years, in an online survey it did in March 2017 with 300 people signed up to its platform in the U.S.