PayPal shares jumped more than 6 percent after the company reported an earnings beat after the bell Wednesday.

EPS: 44 cents, versus 41 cents expected by Thomson Reuters estimates

Revenue: $2.98 billion, versus $2.94 billion expected by analyst

The California-based company posted earnings of 44 cents per share on revenue of $2.98 billion, up from $2.54 billion in revenue during the same period last year.

A consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of 41 cents per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

The company said it expects adjusted full-year earnings between $1.74 and $1.79 per share, higher than the analyst projection for $1.72.

PayPal also said its board approved a $5 billion buyback.

Shares of PayPal are up about 11 percent in the past 12 months as of Tuesday's close.