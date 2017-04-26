Two huge markets are sizing up Trump and making radically different bets

At some point, one of those two big markets will turn out to be right. So far, there's been no big rush of legislation, just executive orders. But there's still optimism that changes are coming.

"I think that the first 100 days is showing me one thing, and that's that this guy, the current chief executive, he doesn't like to give up so when the alternative to Obamacare was defeated, he didn't agree with Congressional leaders that it was done for this year. I think he's pushing to get these parts of his agenda done this year, even if it takes a couple of tries," said Don Townswick, director of equities strategy at investment management firm Conning.

But the market won't wait indefinitely.

"He might be learning as he goes along, but if we don't see something by August, that's sort of been put down as a line in the sand. If we don't' see something by August, I think the markets are going to get a little impatient," Townswick said.