The 'waterboarding stopped' — big company CEO describes the difference between Obama and Trump

Sun Microsystems co-founder Scott McNealy told CNBC on Wednesday that CEOs appear to be relieved that the eight years of economic "waterboarding" by the Obama administration has stopped.

"I've been talking to lots of CEOs. I had one who said it very succinctly, a very large Fortune 20-type CEO, and he said, 'All of a sudden after the election, the waterboarding, the eight years of waterboarding stopped,'" said McNealy, who voted for Donald Trump.

"I think that is a strong feeling of a lot of CEOs out there," McNealy told "Squawk Box." "The regulations are coming down. The attacks from the government are coming down."

McNealy, who served more than two decades at CEO of Sun Microsytems, is executive chairman of Wayin, a social intelligence firm he help start in 2011. He describes himself as an outspoken advocate for personal liberty, small government, and free-market competition.