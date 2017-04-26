The White House just outlined its tax plan. Here's what's in it

This is breaking news please check back for updates.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed earlier Wednesday that President Donald Trump's tax plan will call for a 15 percent corporate rate.

At an event hosted by The Hill, Mnuchin — who declined to go into many specifics about the proposal — contended it would be "the biggest tax cut and the largest tax reform in the history of our country." The Treasury secretary did not set a specific goal for when he wants a tax bill to pass, but said "we want to move as fast as we can."

He said the White House wants a "combined plan" with the House and Senate, which could potentially clash with the administration over some provisions.

"I think it's clear that the House, the Senate and the administration are all on the same page," Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin had set a goal of passing the first tax reform since 1986 by August, but the White House has recently backed off that deadline, signaling it wants to pass a plan by the end of the year. Tax reform can prove an arduous process in which lawmakers have to balance the concerns of various stakeholders.