Trump administration reportedly mulls executive order on withdrawing from NAFTA

The Trump administration is mulling an executive order on withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement, the three-nation deal President Donald Trump repeatedly slammed on the campaign trail, Politico reported, citing two White House officials.

A draft version of the order exists, Politico and NBC News reported. Politico reported that the order is in the "final stages of review" and could be "unveiled late this week or early next week," but NBC News could not confirm that timing.

Trump previously said he wanted to renegotiate NAFTA, arguing that the agreement has punished American workers and companies. The order, though, could be used as a negotiating tactic with Mexico and Canada, the other NAFTA parties.

Read the full Politico report here.