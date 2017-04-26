Despite the fact that student loan debt has ballooned to $1.4 trillion and that the average 2016 college graduate is shouldering $37,172 in loans, only four in 10 high school seniors believe they'll be borrowing in the name of higher education, according to new research from Navient.

The student loan servicer polled 22,000 high school students between Aug.15 and Dec. 31 of last year.

High school juniors are even further removed from the reality of student loan debt: 34 percent of those students predicted they would finance their college years.

Reality tends to set in once these students have matriculated: 61 percent of college freshmen expect to borrow, and six in 10 who graduate will likely have a loan.

"It reflects that families aren't having the conversation early enough," said Julie Wilson, head of research at Navient. "They might be waiting for acceptance letters before saying, 'How will we pay for this?'"

The clock is ticking to have this chat with your children: May 1 is the enrollment deadline for many colleges, so students will need to decide where they'll land.