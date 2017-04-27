Comcast earnings blow past estimates, driven by film business success

Comcast reported first-quarter earnings and revenue Thursday that beat expectations, as the global telecommunications conglomerate grew its video subscription base and boosted sales in its film business.

Shares of Comcast rose nearly 4 percent in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported vs. what the Street was expecting:

EPS: 53 cents adjusted vs. estimate of 44 cents, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue: $20.463 billion vs. estimate of $20.124 billion, according to analysts.

Comcast reported a 20 percent increase in net income for the quarter, up to $2.57 million from $2.13 million a year earlier. Its earnings climbed by more than 23 percent, driven by growth in its cable and particularly its NBCUniversal division, the company added.

"2017 is off to the fastest start in five years," CEO Brian Roberts said in a statement. "These impressive results were fueled by exceptionally strong film performance, increased affiliate and retransmission revenues at our TV businesses, and continued growth in Theme Parks."

Revenue in Comcast's cable business rose 5.8 percent, as the media company added 42,000 video subscribers and 429,000 broadband subscribers in the quarter.

NBCUniversal sales rose 14.7 percent, fueled by a 43.2 percent increase in filmed entertainment revenue, the company said. Movies such as "Fifty Shades Darker" and "Get Out" have been especially profitable for the company thus far in 2017.

Wall Street is now monitoring whether Comcast could face more intense competition if telecom competitor AT&T's proposed $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner is approved by regulators. AT&T has said it expects approval this year.

Earlier this month, amid heightened dealmaking activity in the telecom sector, Verizon Communications Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said he is open to discussing the possibility of merging his company with Comcast, Disney or CBS, according to Bloomberg.

With more millennials cutting the cord on cable television and switching to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, Comcast hopes its new Xfinity Instant TV plan, priced as low as $15 per month, will reel more subscribers into the network.

As of Wednesday's close, Comcast's Class A shares have risen nearly 27 percent over the past 12 months and are up about 12 percent for the year-to-date period.