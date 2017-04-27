ECB holds rate steady ahead of French election

The European Central Bank (ECB) held its benchmark interest rate at zero percent on Thursday and left monetary policy unchanged as inflation appeared to show limited signs of recovery.

Investors will be eagerly anticipating any change in tone from ECB President Mario Draghi when he addresses the media at around 1.30 p.m London time on Thursday.



Euro zone inflation continues to undershoot the ECB's target of 2 percent yet economic data has been on its best run since the global financial crisis and ECB policymakers would have noticed a significant uptick in confidence indicators since the March meeting.

However given French voters are due to elect a new president on May 7, many observers have predicted ECB policymakers would choose not to make major changes at such a politically sensitive time.