Ford beats earnings and revenue expectations

Ford earnings and revenues beat analyst expectations on Thursday.

Here's what the company reported versus what the Street was expecting:

EPS: 39 cents, versus 35 cents expected by Thomson One analysts' consensus.

Revenue: $39 billion, versus $34.7 billion expected by Thomson One.

Shares were up around 2 percent on the news.

Results were driven primarily by sales in North America, though Europe and Asia Pacific regions were also profitable.

Net income fell 35 percent from the same quarter last year.

Profits were lower over the same quarter last year, which the company said in a letter to shareholders was driven by higher warranty costs , investments in new product opportunities, and rising commodity costs. The Ford Credit business pre-tax profit was $481 million.

Executives still continue to expect North America operating margin and profit lower than 2016, due in part to higher commodities costs and increased investments in emerging opportunities.

Ford said it still expects adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $9 billion in 2017. Full-year cost efficiencies of about $3 billion are expected to offset costs outside of investments in emerging opportunities, the company said in its shareholder letter.