Owning a dog can cost you $42,000, or 7 times as much as you expect

Owning a pet can be a rewarding experience. But, as it turns out, it can also be a surprisingly costly one.

A report from the UK-based People's Dispensary for Sick Animals revealed that pet owners drastically underestimate the cost of owning a dog, cat or other beloved pet over its lifetime.

An astounding 98 percent of pet owners polled by the PDSA significantly underestimated the lifetime cost of ownership. 12 percent of respondents expected to pay only $644. A majority of pet owners thought costs wouldn't top $6,445.

It turns out owning a pet over its lifetime, likely over 10 years, costs much, much more than that.