    ×

    Tech

    Microsoft earnings: 73 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected EPS

    • Microsoft reported earnings that beat expectations, but revenue missed.
    • The company's "more personal computing" segment missed Wall Street expectations as revenue from Surface products declined 25 percent.
    • Azure notched another quarter of eyepopping revenue growth.
    Mixed quarter for Microsoft
    Mixed quarter for Microsoft   

    Microsoft reported earnings that beat expectations on Thursday, but revenue missed.

    Here's how the company did compared to what the Street expected:

    • EPS: 73 cents vs. 70 cents expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus
    • Revenue: $23.56 billion vs. $23.62 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus
    • Intelligent cloud revenue: $6.76 billion vs. $6.60 billion expected, according to StreetAccount consensus
    • More personal computing revenue: $8.84 billion vs. $9.22 billion expected, according to StreetAccount consensus

    Microsoft reported earnings of 73 cents per share on $23.56 billion in revenue. Analysts expected earnings of 70 cents per share on $23.62 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

    The company said its "more personal computing" segment saw $8.84 billion in revenue, well below StreetAccount's consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. That figure represents a 7 percent decline from what it reported in the year-ago period.

    Microsoft said the decrease was primarily driven by lower phone revenue. Within the "more personal computing segment," the company also said it saw a 25 percent decrease in Surface, a line of tablets and computers.

    The stock fell about 2 percent in after-hours trading.

    Azure, which competes with Amazon Web Services, nearly doubled its revenue growth again this quarter. Microsoft said the product saw sales growth of 93 percent.

    Growth in cloud revenue is seen as a key indicator of Microsoft's progress as the company transitions away from legacy businesses. In October, the stock broke through its 1999 highs after the company said Azure saw revenue growth of 116 percent.

    Microsoft's cloud business brought in $6.76 billion in revenue during the quarter. The Street had expected the segment to bring in $6.60 billion in revenue, according to a StreetAccount consensus estimate.

    Shares of Microsoft hit a fresh all-time high of $68.31 on Wednesday, as they continue to climb past levels first reached in the dotcom bubble. As of its Wednesday close, the stock has surged more than 33 percent in the past 12 months.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MSFT
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...