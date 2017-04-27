Microsoft reported earnings that beat expectations on Thursday, but revenue missed.

Here's how the company did compared to what the Street expected:

EPS : 73 cents vs. 70 cents expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus

: 73 cents vs. 70 cents expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus Revenue : $23.56 billion vs. $23.62 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus

: $23.56 billion vs. $23.62 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus Intelligent cloud revenue : $6.76 billion vs. $6.60 billion expected, according to StreetAccount consensus

: $6.76 billion vs. $6.60 billion expected, according to StreetAccount consensus More personal computing revenue: $8.84 billion vs. $9.22 billion expected, according to StreetAccount consensus

The company said its "more personal computing" segment saw $8.84 billion in revenue, well below StreetAccount's consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. That figure represents a 7 percent decline from what it reported in the year-ago period.

Microsoft said the decrease was primarily driven by lower phone revenue. Within the "more personal computing segment," the company also said it saw a 25 percent decrease in Surface, a line of tablets and computers.

The stock fell about 2 percent in after-hours trading.