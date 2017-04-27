VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the 10 worst jobs of 2017

If there can be such a thing as the best job ever, then the opposite must also exist.

The research team at CareerCast thinks a particular role's appeal comes down to a variety of measurable factors.

The company took the 200 most common jobs in the U.S. and ranked professions based on several factors, including median salary, expected job growth over the next several years, level of competition, amount of physical work required, safety hazards and amount of stress.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and other resources, CareerCast determined which jobs are less stressful and high-paying and which are more demanding and stressful, with lower pay. Of course, the report does not take into account factors such as the personal reward one gets from doing a job, or its overall impact on society.

"Some of these are jobs we absolutely rely on as a society," says CareerCast online editor Kyle Kensing.

But for the someone who's considering these jobs, you better be in it for more than the money.

According to CareerCast, these 10 jobs are this year's worst:

10. Taxi driver

Salary: $23,510
Expected job growth: 13 percent

9. Retail salesperson

Salary: $22,040
Expected job growth: 7 percent

8. Firefighter

Salary: $46,870
Expected job growth: 5 percent

7. Advertising salesperson

Salary: $48,490
Expected job growth: -3 percent

6. DJ

Salary: $30,080
Expected job growth: -11 percent

5. Pest control worker

Salary: $32,160
Expected job growth: -1 percent

"Some of these are jobs we absolutely rely on as a society." -Kyle Kensing, CareerCast online editor

4. Enlisted military personnel

Salary: $27,936 (E-4, 3 years of experience)
Expected job growth: N/A

3. Logger

Salary: $36,210
Expected job growth: -4 percent

2. Broadcaster

Salary: $37,720
Expected job growth: -13 percent

1. Newspaper reporter

Salary: $36,360
Expected job growth: -9 percent

