Trump to sign executive order that could expand offshore energy development

President Donald Trump on Friday will instruct his cabinet officials to take actions that will potentially open new areas of federally administered waters to energy development.

The actions, to be spelled out in a new executive order, mark Trump's latest effort to lift limits on oil and gas drilling and coal mining put in place by his predecessor. The move sets in motion a potential reversal of President Barack Obama's last-minute attempts to withdraw vast swaths of U.S. waters from lease sales to fossil fuel companies.

The America First Offshore Energy Executive Order instructs the Interior Department to revise the current-five year schedule for leasing blocks of the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf, the waters off the U.S. shore that the federal government governs. That process, which includes conducting environmental impact studies and taking public comments, takes at least two years.

U.S. Outer Continental Shelf

Revisions happen regularly when a new president takes office; Obama initiated a new five-year planning process in his first term. In its plan for 2017-2022, the Obama administration offered a conservative selection of leases in the western and central Gulf of Mexico and Alaska's Cook Inlet, leaving contested areas like the Atlantic, Pacific and eastern Gulf of Mexico off the table.

The White House on Thursday suggested it would prefer to expand its options, stressing in a fact sheet that most of the Outer Continental Shelf is not currently available for development.

"Past administrations have been overly restrictive of offshore energy exploration and have taken off the table hundreds of millions of offshore acres for development. As a result, 94 percent of the Outer Continental Shelf is off-limits to responsible energy development," the administration said in a statement.

To be sure, a host of factors play a role in whether or not territory is put up for lease, including local support, industry interest, oil prices and availability of current geological data.