Companies are holding a $2.6 trillion pile of cash overseas that's still growing

American firms looking to avoid paying domestic tax rates are holding about $2.6 trillion in overseas earnings, a number that has been rising steadily for years, according to new research from Capital Economics.

Part of President Donald Trump's tax plan calls for a "holiday" which would lower the US. rate to incentivize companies to repatriate — bring home — that money.

At 35 percent, the U.S. corporate tax rate is the highest in the world. That's caused many multinationals to keep their overseas earnings abroad in tax shelter countries like Ireland and Luxembourg.

However, approval of the broader plan that entails the tax holiday is unlikely, wrote Capital's U.S. economist Andrew Hunter.

"With the deep cuts to individual income and corporate tax rates estimated to increase the federal budget deficit by $7 trillion over a decade," he wrote, "there is next to no chance of the plan ever being approved by Congress in its current form."