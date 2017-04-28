Scientists think Facebook and Elon Musk are way too optimistic about mind-reading tech

Tesla's Elon Musk and Facebook's Regina Dugan made ambitious promises this month about how fast their new research projects into human telepathy could yield big scientific breakthroughs.
So we asked three experts in neuroscience to give us a reality check on the stated goals of these efforts by Facebook's Building 8 research lab and Musk's newest company, Neuralink.
While all three welcomed the entry of well-known Silicon Valley figures with deep pockets to the challenge, all three were highly skeptical of the timelines that Dugan and Musk laid down for unlocking the mysteries of how the human brain communicates with the rest of the body.
"It's exciting that these people think it's a problem worth solving, but I'm highly skeptical that we'll be putting these in healthy people within 10 years," says Andrew Pruszynksi, the Canada Research Chair in sensorimotor neuroscience and assistant professor at Western University in Ontario, Canada.
Pruszynski was referring to Neuralink's objective of implanting tiny electronic devices into the brains of healthy humans within a decade.
The goal, according to Musk, is to merge the human brain with machine intelligence so humans can keep up with the ever-more-powerful computers of the future.
Musk, better known as the CEO of electric car-maker Tesla and space travel company SpaceX, says he wants to prevent artificial intelligence from becoming the "other" entity that may someday decide to destroy us pesky humans.