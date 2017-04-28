VCs are starting to write big checks to health tech companies

Freenome CEO Gabriel Otte received two very different term sheets when fundraising for his diagnostics start-up earlier this year.

Freenome is one of half a dozen companies in the red hot "liquid biopsy" space, which is aiming to develop a blood test to detect cancer at the earliest stages.

One of the term sheets came from a traditional health and life sciences fund, which Otte said offered him a modest valuation in exchange for about 40 percent of the company.

Another came from a Silicon Valley tech investor with a far higher valuation and check size than he expected. He turned it down, but eventually ended up taking some money from other tech investors with new-found interests in biotech.

"Tech investors will offer higher valuations if they believe you're going to grow like a tech company," said Otte.

In recent years, technology venture capitalists are starting to embrace the health sector in a new way. Rather than investing in fitness gadgets and other tools for wellness, Sand Hill Road's VC firms and tech accelerators are now stepping into the life sciences.

Some venture firms staffed up with medical experts and built out a scientific network, like Alphabet's GV (formerly Google Ventures). Others are driven by a thesis that software will "eat bio," as in the case of Andreessen Horowitz. All of these firms see huge dollar signs, given that the health sector is valued at billions of dollars.

"Just think of the marketing budget that Google can go after (with ads and such) — $200 billion," wrote Vijay Pande, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz's new bio fund in a blog post. "But compared to that, the U.S. healthcare budget is $2 trillion."

A tweet from VC Bill Gurley states the tech investor's point of view succinctly:

Life sciences investors told CNBC that the new competition will be good for the space overall. Some will collaborate with tech companies on deals.