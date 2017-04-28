    ×

    Wealth

    Jeff Bezos' wealth crosses $80 billion mark

    Jeff Bezos
    T. J. Kirkpatrick | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Jeff Bezos

    Jeff Bezos' net worth just passed $80 billion, putting him within $5 billion of becoming the world's richest man.

    According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, the surge in Amazon's share price overnight added $3.3 billion to his fortune. That puts the Amazon founder's net worth at just over $82 billion. He's now within striking distance of Bill Gates, whose wealth Bloomberg lists at $87 billion.

    With Microsoft shares poised to open virtually flat, Bezos could become the richest man even sooner.

    Bezos has added $65 billion to his net worth over the past five years, according to Bloomberg.

    Even if Gates' wealth holds steady, Amazon stock only needs to hit $990 — up from $947 Friday — for Bezos to become number one.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AMZN
    ---