You don't necessarily need to make more money to improve your quality of life. It can also come down to where you choose to live.

The best places are likely the ones where you can find a job, earn a good salary and buy a nice home. In a 2016 report, job-hunting site Glassdoor calculated the top spots where an average paycheck goes the furthest, based on salaries and home values. To do so, the jobs site came up with a cost of living ratio — a city's median base salary divided by its median home value. (A higher ratio number is better.)

Noticeably missing are some of America's biggest cities. While you can certainly earn more in hubs like New York and San Francisco, few people can afford to buy a house or an apartment there.

Here are the top 10 places where your pay can go a very long way and the quality of life is great (even without a view of the Golden Gate).