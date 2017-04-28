    The top 10 cities where you can live like a king on a $60,000 salary

    Share

    ×

    The top 10 cities where you can live like a king on a $60,000 salary

    You don't necessarily need to make more money to improve your quality of life. It can also come down to where you choose to live.

    The best places are likely the ones where you can find a job, earn a good salary and buy a nice home. In a 2016 report, job-hunting site Glassdoor calculated the top spots where an average paycheck goes the furthest, based on salaries and home values. To do so, the jobs site came up with a cost of living ratio — a city's median base salary divided by its median home value. (A higher ratio number is better.)

    Noticeably missing are some of America's biggest cities. While you can certainly earn more in hubs like New York and San Francisco, few people can afford to buy a house or an apartment there.

    Here are the top 10 places where your pay can go a very long way and the quality of life is great (even without a view of the Golden Gate).

    • 10. Louisville, Ky.

      Cost of living ratio: 39%

      Median base salary: $54,000

      Median home value: $137,500

      Number of open jobs: 22,693

      Louisville, Kentucky
      Raymond Boyd | Getty Images

    • 9. Kansas City, Mo.

      Cost of living ratio: 39%

      Median base salary: $58,000

      Median home value: $147,500

      Number of open jobs: 35,639

      Kansas City skyline.
      Eric Bowers | Getty Images

    • 8. Birmingham, Ala.

      Cost of living ratio: 40%

      Median base salary: $50,800

      Median home value: $128,000

      Number of open jobs: 15,299

      Birmingham, Alabama.
      Sean Pavorie | Getty Images

    • 7. Cincinnati

      Cost of living ratio: 40%

      Median base salary: $57,179

      Median home value: $143,400

      Number of open jobs: 32,605

      Cincinnati, Ohio.
      Swapen Jha | Getty Images

    • 6. St. Louis

      Cost of living ratio: 40%

      Median base salary: $56,896

      Median home value: $141,900

      Number of open jobs: 35,300

      St. Louis, Missouri
      Walter Bibikow | Getty Images

    • 5. Indianapolis

      Cost of living ratio: 43%

      Median base salary: $56,000

      Median home value: $130,200

      Number of open jobs: 33,090

      Downtown Indianapolis
      Education Images | UIG | Getty Images

    • 4. Cleveland

      Cost of living ratio: 44%

      Median base salary: $55,000

      Median home value: $125,500

      Number of open jobs: 29,304

      Swapan Jha | Getty Images

    • 3. Pittsburgh

      Cost of living ratio: 45%

      Median base salary: $56,896

      Median home value: $126,700

      Number of open jobs: 46,379

      Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
      Walter Bibikow | Getty Images

    • 2. Memphis, Tenn.

      Cost of living ratio: 46%

      Median base salary: $52,000

      Median home value: $112,100

      Number of open jobs: 17,982

      Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee.
      Bruce Yuanyue Bi | Getty Images

    • 1. Detroit

      Cost of living ratio: 50%

      Median base salary: $61,500

      Median home value: $123,100

      Number of open jobs: 54,808

      Detroit skyline
      Paul Marotta | Getty Images

    more from Personal Finance