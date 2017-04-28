    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys mixed ahead of GDP data; Trump warns of possible North Korea conflict

    U.S. government debt prices were mixed on Friday morning as investors anticipated the release of several pieces of data.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.2946 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 2.9665 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

    On the data front, GDP and employment cost index data are set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Chicago PMI is due at 9:45 a.m. ET, with consumer sentiment coming out at 10:00 a.m. ET.

    In other news, U.S. President Donald Trump said there was a "chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea".

    Trump, however, said he wanted a peaceful resolution to the standoff over North Korea's nuclear and missile program.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.80 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.70 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.37 a barrel, up 0.82 percent.

