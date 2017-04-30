The type of credit card you put in your wallet should say something about you. Your choice of plastic answers a financial question as well as a philosophical one.

Selecting the right card comes down to one truth: "Know thyself," said Matt Schulz, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com. "You should pick a credit card that fits your lifestyle."

Unfortunately, too many people live lifestyles more lavish than they can afford. Outstanding credit-card debt topped $1 trillion at the end of last year, the highest level since the Great Recession.