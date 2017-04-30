The United States is prepared to kill the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if renegotiation efforts prove fruitless, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

In an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation", Trump insisted that he was going to terminate the agreement, which links the U.S. to Canada and Mexico, before having a change of heart when the leaders of both countries reached out to him.

"I got a very nice call from Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada," Trump told CBS. "I was all set to do it. In fact, I was going to do it today. I was going to do it as we're sitting here."

After conversing with Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Trump said he would negotiate. However, the president added that "if I'm not able to renegotiate NAFTA, I will terminate NAFTA."

Trump signed an executive order Saturday directing the Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative to conduct a study of U.S. trade agreements. The goal is to determine whether America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the 164-nation World Trade Organization.

--The Associated Press contributed to this report.