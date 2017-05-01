Docker appoints software veteran as CEO to turn its popularity into cash

Docker was tagged with a $1 billion valuation in the heady days of 2015, when the term "unicorn" was still in vogue and venture capitalists spoke frequently of FOMO (fear of missing out).

The software start-up was generating less than $5 million in revenue at the time, but that didn't matter. Investors were focused on Docker's surging popularity as a set of free, open-source tools that developers could use to easily move code across machines and to test applications before pushing them live.

Among programming teams, Docker has become so ubiquitous that just in the past two months giant tech companies like IBM, Oracle and Cisco put out press releases touting the availability of the technology to their customers.

But converting usage into dollars remains a hurdle. That job is now being turned over to industry veteran Steve Singh.

Three years after selling Concur Technologies to SAP for $8 billion, Singh is replacing Ben Golub as Docker's CEO to help the company grow into its valuation and well beyond.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC.com, Singh said Docker is at the forefront of a fundamental shift taking place across technology. Developers no longer have to worry about servers and storage, thanks to massive companies like Amazon and Google opening up their data centers. Docker similarly eliminates the need for expensive and complicated software by providing virtual containers for moving code in a way that used to require hefty tools and technical expertise.

"What Docker does is it allows a broader group of people to innovate," said Singh, who until last week was running seven business units at SAP, including Concur and SAP Health. "In the next 10 to 15 years I see an explosion in innovation that dwarfs everything we've seen in the last 40 years. To have a small role in that change is exciting."