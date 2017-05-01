For fund flows, April came in like a lion, and went out... like a lion.

ETF flows, which have been strong all year, continued strong in April. Roughly $42 billion in net new money came in, which is roughly the same inflow we have seen every month this year. The four month total is now $170 billion, the highest level for inflows in the first four months we have ever seen.

At this pace, we could have a $500 billion dollar year for inflows, which would be a record. It also works out to roughly $1.3 billion a day for ETFs so far in 2017.

"As has been the case the last few months, this was a rising tide lifting all ships. Pretty much all risk on asset classes had strong flows," said Dave Nadig, CEO of ETF.com.

Three sectors saw particularly strong inflows:

P



lain-vanilla U.S. ETFs ( IVV VOO ), particularly S&P 500 ETFs. European funds, with a particularly strong month for the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU), which increased its assets under management by 10 percent.



E merging markets, where large funds from iShares ( IEMG ) and Vanguard ( VWO ) increased assets by roughly 5 percent apiece.

We also saw money flow back into high yield (HYG, JNK) and their smaller competitors.

So who's losing? Gold miners. After months of both strong performance and flows, the two flagship gold miners funds (GDX and GDXJ) saw significant outflows. We also saw flows out of financials, "Perhaps investors cooling on the prospect of any significant tax or regulatory changes this year," Nadig told me.

The flip side of the Trump Trade also showed signs of life. Japan and Mexico saw net negative flows, but not anywhere near the big moves seen in the first quarter.