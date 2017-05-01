Singapore's DBS reports Q1 net interest income at S$1.831 bln vs S$1.833 bln year ago

Singapore's top lender, DBS Group Holdings, on Tuesday reported first quarter net interest income came in nearly flat at 1.831 billion Singapore dollars ($1.31 billion), down slightly from SGD 1.833 billion a year ago.

The bank said first quarter net rose to a record SGD 1.21 billion, up 1% from a year ago with fee income also climbing to a record.

"We have had a good start to the year," said DBS CEO Piyush Gupta in a press release.

"Earnings were maintained at the quarterly high achieved a year ago as business momentum and productivity gains were sustained, offsetting the impact of a lower net interest margin. Our business pipeline is healthy, consistent with the recent improvement in economic data for key markets. While asset quality pressures appear to be moderating, we remain vigilant to continued headwinds in the oil and gas support services sector.'

Last week on April 27, United Overseas Bank, or UOB, said its first quarter net profit rose 5.4 percent from a year ago to 807 million Singapore dollars ($578 million). That was higher than the 765 million Singapore dollars ($548 million) that CIMB Securities projected and 775 million Singapore dollars ($555 million) that Daiwa Capital markets expected.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., Singapore second largest lender, will report results for the first quarter on May 9.

