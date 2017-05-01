The 25 highest-paying internships in America

7. Bloomberg L.P.

Median monthly pay: $6,400

The good: "Phenomenal company culture, which makes employees excited about coming to work everyday. Great benefits and access to cultural institutions. Beautiful office space in a great part of Manhattan — free food, drinks, etc."

The bad: "Bloomberg's company culture is strong, which is a huge positive of the company, but is negative to some in the sense that there is not that much room to change the path that they have designed." — Intern in New York, N.Y.

8. Yelp

Median monthly pay: $6,400

The good: "Yelp has an amazing company culture. Everyone comes in to work so positive and I genuinely enjoyed everyone I worked with. Your managers are very helpful and are well-trained in guiding you through a challenging role. The free food is definitely a plus."

The bad: "The work is very monotonous, which can be very hard to endure day in and day out. You face a lot of rejection, which you need to not take personally, but that is very hard to do some days. Overall, the role is for some and not for others. ... You have to be very resilient." — Sales intern

9. Yahoo

Median monthly pay: $6,080

The good: "Interns get to work directly with the full-time employees and get a real feel of how full-timers work."

The bad: "I think a significant con would be the general lack of innovation from the company. People may not be connected to their products." — Intern in Sunnyvale, Calif.

10. VMware

Median monthly pay: $6,080

The good: "All of my colleagues were willing to either help me when I got stuck or aim me at the right person to ask -- there was no, 'I'm too busy to help you' mentality there. Also, VMware has a 'use as much time off as you need' policy. As long as you're getting your work done and clear it with your manager, you can take as much vacation as you want."

The bad: "With the Dell acquisition of EMC, there is some uncertainty of how that will affect VMware. However, the message from management is that things will continue 'business as usual.'" — Ph.D. intern in Austin, Texas