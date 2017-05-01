The 25 highest-paying internships in America

16. BlackRock
Median monthly pay: $5,400
The good: "Huge company with lots of opportunities. Respected and dominant in the industry."
The bad: "Bureaucracy and silo effect between teams." — Summer associate in New York, N.Y.
17. Adobe
Median monthly pay: $5,120
The good: "Lots of benefits, great employee perks and events, including a chance to have a meeting with the CEO. Became a full member of a team for three months."
The bad: "A bit of bureaucracy involved in dealing with international team members, and having many remote teammates certainly diminished the experience." — Computer science intern in San Francisco, Calif.
18. MathWorks
Median monthly pay: $5,120
The good: "The work that MathWorks does is pretty awesome and you end up learning a lot. Most developers are young and are quite brilliant. The atmosphere is pretty laid back and there doesn't seem to be too much pressure on people. Close to Boston, which is a very happening town."
The bad: "Sometimes people take a lot of time to respond, which might be due to the laid back attitude in general. Also the salary is probably a little lower than the industry average." — Software developer intern in Natick, Mass.
19. Qualcomm
Median monthly pay: $5,040
The good: "You get to work on interesting projects. Great teamwork, side projects, hackathons. Meaningful projects that will impact the company."
The bad: "If you are not an engineer, you might feel left out at the beginning. There are some activities specifically for engineering interns." — Intern in San Diego, Calif.
20. Capital One
Median monthly pay: $5,000
The good: "Very focused on getting you acclimated to the company. Well-managed program, structurally. Top management commitment to program gives interns exposure to high level associates in the bank."
The bad: "Little opportunity to give and get honest feedback to program management— internship feeds into the Finance Rotation Program (FRP) where employees have little say on the types of roles they will be assigned." — Intern in McLean, Va.
21. Chevron
Median monthly pay: $5,000
The good: "As an intern, you are given hands-on real problems and can really dig into and learn what you are doing. They never have you doing administrative tasks, you are treated like a true employee and not an intern. The company culture is great, mostly everyone really does follow 'the Chevron Way,' which creates a good work environment."
The bad: "Because of the history of the industry, there isn't a lot of diversity. One summer I was one of maybe 10 females that worked on the entire floor, which was about 50-60 people." — Environmental specialist intern in Houston, Texas