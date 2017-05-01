Theranos says it settled lawsuit with major investor

Theranos said it has settled lawsuits with one of its biggest backers.

The blood-testing start-up said on Monday it had reached a confidential settlement with hedge fund Partner Fund Management, which invested more than $96 million in Theranos in 2014.

Partner Fund Management had accused Theranos of securities fraud, alleging that the company had attracted the investment '[t]hrough a series of lies, material misstatements and omissions."

The fund was not immediately available to comment.

Theranos has come under fire over the past few years, after Wall Street Journal investigations questioned the efficacy of its blood testing technology, raising flags for regulators. But Theranos has now resolved proceedings with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, as well as the Arizona Attorney General.

The resolution of these disputes means that founder Elizabeth Holmes can move forward with a plan to surrender some of her stake in the company, according to a press release by the company. The Journal had previously reported the stock tender, noting that in exchange for receiving extra shares, shareholders were to agree not to sue the company.

Holmes plans to give away shares to the "most significant shareholders," almost all of whom agreed to participate in the deal, Theranos' statement said. It was not clear whether investors had agreed not to sue as part of the arrangement.