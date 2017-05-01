    ×

    Stocks open higher after government avoids shutdown; Street braces for big data, earnings week

    • Lawmakers reached a deal Sunday to keep the government funded for the next five months.
    • Several key economic data will also be released this week, including monthly U.S. jobs report. The Federal Reserve's policymaking committee is also slated to meet this week.
    • Earnings season also continues this week, with Apple, Facebook, Tesla and BP all reporting.

    U.S. equities opened higher on Monday after the government avoided a shutdown while Wall Street braced for a week filled with key economic data and earnings.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 20 points shortly after the open, with Apple contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent, with financials and information technology leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.35 percent.

    Lawmakers reached a deal Sunday to keep the government funded for the next five months, aides to senior members of Congress told NBC News.

    The full House and Senate must still approve the bipartisan pact, which would be the first major legislation to clear Congress since Donald Trump became president on Jan. 20.

    Prompt passage of the legislation is expected this week.

    "It's one less thing the market has to worry about," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott. "Typically, we see some weakness in anticipation of a shutdown but what we've [also] seen with previous governments is that the market tends to bounce back quickly from them."

    "The set-up is for the market to keep performing well with solid corporate and market fundamentals," he said.

    Several key economic data will also be released this week, including monthly U.S. jobs report. The Federal Reserve's policymaking committee is also slated to meet this week, but they are largely expected to hold rates steady.

    Market expectations for a rate hike on Wednesday are just 4.8 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

    "It's a busy week for macro news," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "This week boils down to our reaction to the Fed and economic data."

    On Monday, the Commerce Department said consumer spending remained flat in March, while personal income rose less than expected.

    The ISM manufacturing index April print and construction spending numbers for March are also due at 10 a.m.

    Earnings season also continues this week, with Apple, Facebook, Tesla and BP all reporting.

    This earnings season has been strong thus far, with more than 75 percent of companies beating profit estimates and about 70 percent topping sales forecasts as of Friday morning, according to data from The Earnings Scout.

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Monday

    9:45 a.m. Manufacturing PMI

    10:00 a.m. ISM manufacturing

    10:00 a.m. Construction spending

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Apple, Aetna, Archer-Daniels Midland, Merck, Pfizer, CVS Health, BP, MasterCard, Altria, ConocoPhillips, WebMD, Weight Watchers, FireEye , Devon Energy, Etsy, Gilead Sciences, Newfield Exploration, Anadarko Petroleum, Cummins, Coach, Mosaic, Allstate, Becton Dickinson, Eaton, Lumber Liquidators

    April vehicle sales

    Two-day Fed meeting begins

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Facebook, Time Warner, Volkswagen, AIG, Kraft Heinz, MetLife, Tesla Motors, Avis Budget, Tableau Software, Pioneer Natural Resources, Yamana Gold, Estee Lauder, Southern Co, Garmin, Sprint, Wellcare Health, Molson Coors Brewing, Humana, Cheesecake Factory, Fitbit, MetLife, Groupon

    8:15 a.m. ADP payrolls

    9:45 a.m. Services PMI

    10:00 a.m. ISM non-manufacturing

    2:00 p.m. Fed decision

    Thursday

    Earnings: A-B InBev, Occidental Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell, Adidas, Kellogg, Viacom, Beazer Homes, AMC Networks, Siemens, Dunkin Brands, Chesapeake Energy, Marathon Oil, Allscripts Healthcare, El Pollo Loco, Shake Shack, PerkinElmer, Zynga, Zillow, Wageworks, DeVry Education, CBS, Activision Blizzard, Herbalife

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. Trade deficit

    8:30 a.m. Productivity

    8:30 a.m. Unit labor costs

    10:00 a.m. Factory orders

    Friday

    Earnings: TransCanada, Cognizant Tech, Moody's, Cigna, CenterPoint

    8:30 a.m. Nonfarm payrolls

    3:00 p.m. Consumer credit

    11:30 Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer at Hoover Institution Monetary Policy Conference

    12:45 a.m. San Francisco Fed President John Williams

    1:30 p.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on panel at Hoover Institution

    1:30 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen in webcast from Brown University at event on 125 Years of Women at Brown

