Stocks open higher after government avoids shutdown; Street braces for big data, earnings week

U.S. equities opened higher on Monday after the government avoided a shutdown while Wall Street braced for a week filled with key economic data and earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 20 points shortly after the open, with Apple contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent, with financials and information technology leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.35 percent.

Lawmakers reached a deal Sunday to keep the government funded for the next five months, aides to senior members of Congress told NBC News.

The full House and Senate must still approve the bipartisan pact, which would be the first major legislation to clear Congress since Donald Trump became president on Jan. 20.

Prompt passage of the legislation is expected this week.

"It's one less thing the market has to worry about," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott. "Typically, we see some weakness in anticipation of a shutdown but what we've [also] seen with previous governments is that the market tends to bounce back quickly from them."

"The set-up is for the market to keep performing well with solid corporate and market fundamentals," he said.