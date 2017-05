Wall Street is looking for a bullish 'sell in May' month 2 Hours Ago | 01:27

U.S. equity futures pointed to a higher open on Monday after the U.S. government avoided a shutdown.

Lawmakers reached a deal Sunday to keep the government funded for the next five months, aides to senior members of Congress told NBC News.

The full House and Senate must still approve the bipartisan pact, which would be the first major legislation to clear Congress since Donald Trump became president on Jan. 20.

Prompt passage of the legislation is expected this week.